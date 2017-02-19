Frontière XXe siècle 

1950 – CREST – BOUNDARY LINE BETWEEN NEWFOUNDLAND AND THE ISLANDS OF GRANDE MIQUELON, PETITE MIQUELON, AND SAINT PIERRE

Marc Albert Cormier 0 Commentaire
Note: document classé de la Central Intelligence Agency, rendu public en septembre 2012.
Fichier : CIA-RDP08C01297R000800290001-4.pdf    202.85 KB
Document Type:  CREST
Collection:  General CIA Records
Document Number (FOIA) /ESDN (CREST):
CIA-RDP08C01297R000800290001-4
Release Decision:  RIPPUB
Original Classification:  K
Document Release Date: September 26, 2012

Publication Date:  January 17, 1950
Content Type:  MEMO

Source: CIA Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Electronic Reading Room.

Marc Albert Cormier

Marc Albert Cormier est originaire des îles Saint-Pierre et Miquelon. Passionné par l'histoire de son archipel natal, il a consacré d'importants moyens à la mise sur pied de ce projet d'encyclopédie virtuelle et historique.

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.